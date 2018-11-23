BONNE TERRE, Mo. — For the sixth year in a row, volunteers at Shared Blessings in Bonne Terre spent the Thanksgiving weekend whipping up holiday meals to feed thousands in Saint Francois County.

“We broke the record with 1,100 Thanksgiving, and today will be the biggest day we have ever served," a volunteer said on Friday.

At last check, they cooked 1,400 meals, breaking the Thanksgiving Day record.

Director Shelly Bess is leading the charge to provide mouthwatering meals for those who need the most support when resources and restaurants close their doors for the holidays.

"Our school district announced that kids would go home and would not eat again until they went back to school,” Bess said. “We knew the senior Meals on Wheels routes closed on Thursday and Friday and they don't serve on Saturday."

She added that Shared Blessings couldn’t win the fight against hunger without the nearly 500 volunteers helping out this weekend.

“We're opening cans right now, for me that's a big part of this. Just helping out," said volunteer Sam Payne.

She's giving up her weekend to make sure many others can enjoy the holiday.

"We do thanksgiving breakfast with my family,” Payne said. “It's so easy for us to do that, but yet there's so many out there who don’t have that opportunity. To come here and give them that opportunity is better than anything else."

It’s hard work but she finds time to sprinkle in a little fun.

"We are giggling and laughing but knowing we're doing something good is the most important thing."

Volunteers were bumping elbows in the kitchen and there was little space for folks to sit down and enjoy a meal. But that wasn't a problem for Bess, who prefers to take the food to those who need it the most.

A majority of the volunteers are drivers taking meals to families. Bess said every year the number of families in need grows by 500. She said more volunteers behind the wheel are needed if they are to successfully feed every hungry person within a 50-mile radius.

If you want to help out call (573) 358-2998.

