We are just 25 days away from Christmas and if you've always wanted to give back during the holidays and you haven't figured out how, now is your chance.

You can join 5 On Your Side and The Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition this Saturday morning Dec. 1 at the Walmart in Kirkwood to help grant little wishes for children in foster care. Little wishes for kids like 6-year-old Chance who has autism and has been in and out of foster homes his entire life. His case worker, Jaime Ley, says Chance is just one of 40 children she cares for who just wants to be loved.

Ley said, "it brings tears to my eyes even when I’m going there and I’m picking out the gift. Even when I’m talking about it I get really emotional because these kids, I can’t explain to you what they're going through. It is the most terrible, unimaginable thing that we’re putting kids through and they didn't do anything wrong, somebody else did."

If you can, stop by the Kirkwood Walmart Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. It’s so easy. You pick out a child’s name from a tree and purchase the requested gift on the tag. It takes just a few minutes and will make a world of a difference for a foster child on Christmas morning.

