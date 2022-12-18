Celebrating Hanukkah in St. Charles on Main Street

“It's the year of Hakhel. It's a once in every-seven-year opportunity to focus more on coming together, on unity,” Rabbi Chaim Landa said.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Sunday is the first night of Hanukkah and people have been celebrating with Menorah lighting ceremonies all over the metro.

Jewish Center of St. Charles County Rabbi Chaim Landa said this year is a special year.

“It's the year of Hakhel. It's a once in every-seven-year opportunity to focus more on coming together, on unity,” Landa said.

Dozens of people gathered on Main Street in St. Charles to light the first candle on the Menorah and celebrated sharing the light with everyone.

“Bringing the light, just bringing hope. That's the whole thing about Hanukkah, it represents the Maccabees who brought a new hope with the help of God,” Abigail Haugneland said.

St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer helped with the lighting ceremony.

He says more than 10,000 Jewish people live in St. Charles County and they’ve worked to bring more celebrations to the forefront.

“I hope you will continue to celebrate with us and let this be an example of St. Charles's dedication to inclusion and diversity and ethnicity and all things together for all people. It's a safe place. It's a happy place and Happy Hanukkah,” Borgmeyer said.

Landa said coming together on Main Street has been a special tradition for the last four years.

“One of the lessons of Hanukkah is that one light can dispel a great deal of darkness. So we're coming together today. It's about sharing the love, sharing light, but it's also about countering the hate or the opposite of love and hopefully creating a better, brighter world,” Landa said.

They celebrated with food, dancing and a special Gelt drop from the St. Charles Fire Department.

“I'm glad to see so many people together that want to celebrate the same thing,” Haugneland said.