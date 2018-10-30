PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Halloween may be Wednesday, but it’s coming a day early in Perryville, Missouri.
City officials made the announcement on Facebook, citing weather concerns.
“After watching the weather forecast and speaking with our Police Department, we have decided to move Halloween Trick-or-Treating to tomorrow (Oct. 30). This will make for a safer and more enjoyable experience for our little ghosts and goblins,” the City of Perryville Government page wrote.
You can check the latest 5 On Your Side weather forecast here.
