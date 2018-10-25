ST. LOUIS — What could make Jaws even scarier? How about watching it on the water with just the light of the moon.

The Boathouse in Forest Park is putting a watery twist on the spooky Halloween movie experience. It’s screening Jaws on the dock this Saturday, October 27 at 9 p.m.

You can watch from the comfort of dry land at the restaurant patio—or drift on the water in a paddle boat, kayak or canoe.

There will be a floating bartender for those daring enough to watch Jaws on the water. Also, anyone who shows up in a costume will receive a raffle ticket to win gift cards for boat rentals or the restaurant.

Tickets can be bought online here. Prices range from $10 to $20.

