FLORISSANT, Mo. — For many of us, gathering around the dinner table is a staple of the holidays, but this time of year it's important to remember many other people aren't as fortunate.

So Florissant and Hazelwood police officers decided to have a friendly competition to help those in need this holiday season.

"We're at a low time right now. April through October are our very slow months where we have nothing so this came at a perfect time to help us through the holidays," said TEAM Food Pantry Executive Director Nancy Wolff.

Wolff and dozens of volunteers have been helping feed people for more than 30 years.

If you'd like to donate, stop by the patry weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

The contest between the two police departments runs until the end of November.

For a full list of drop off locations for the Florissant Police Department click here.

To support the Hazelwood Police Department, you can see their drop off locations here.

© 2018 KSDK