Honoring Greater St. Louis Boys Scouts on National Boy Scout Day

ST. LOUIS — National Boy Scouts Day is observed on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to honor those part of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).

The organization was originally founded on Feb. 8, 1910, and over 130 million people have participated in the youth program. The program based on character development and values-based leadership training has approximately 2.2 million members between the ages of 5 and 21, according to BSA.

The day honors members for their service, good deeds and training throughout their years in BSA and its ranks.

The Greater St. Louis Council of the Boy Scouts of America has served the community since 1911. The organization serves Scouts in the St. Louis metro area, southeast Missouri and southern and central Illinois. The council in total has 24 districts.

5 On Your Side has featured numerous Boy Scouts from The Greater St. Louis Council and their service to the community.

Here are stories from 5 On Your Side in honor of National Boy Scouts Day:

Scouts honor veterans for Memorial Day with flags on gravesites

On May 29, 2022, around 5,000 Scouts across the St. Louis area cemeteries decorated the graves of former American military members ahead of Memorial Day remembrances.

Local Boy Scout receives rare honor for saving drowning girl

On May 3, 2021, The Boy Scouts of America honored Jake Friebel after he was swimming on the East Fork of the Black River and saved a girl from drowning. He was later presented with the Heroism Award, a rare honor for Boy Scouts.

Belleville Eagle Scout creates drop box where you can properly retire American flags

In 2020, Jacob Buettner of Belleville created the "American Flag Collection Box" where people can safely store their old flags as part of his Eagle Scout Project. The box is located at Belleville Fire Department Station 4.

Business surprises Boy Scouts whose trailer, camping gear were stolen