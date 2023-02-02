Celebrate Groundhog Day at the St. Louis Wheel and get your second ride free

For one day only, you can get your second ride on the wheel free.

ST. LOUIS — Once again, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow and has predicted six more weeks of winter. Today, you can see if the St. Louis Wheel at Union Station, will see its shadow.

For one day only, passengers who purchase a ticket for a ride on the 200-foot tall wheel can get their second ride for free. The idea stems from the classic 1993 film "Groundhog Day." The film features Phil Connors (played by Bill Murray) who experiences the same day over and over again and is forced to relive Groundhog Day. Now passengers can relive their memories on the St. Louis Wheel by having a second chance at riding it for free.

According to a press release, the wheel's gondolas are kept at 72 degrees all year, so guests are comfortable despite the cold weather. Riders can sit comfortably while experiencing a 20-mile view of the St. Louis skyline and take in the city's sights from the top of the wheel.

Thursday's business hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The St. Louis Wheel is located downtown at St. Louis Union Station. Click here to purchase tickets online. Adult tickets are $15 and children's tickets are $10.