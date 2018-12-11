ST. LOUIS — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means Turkey Day is the official-unofficial kickoff to the holiday season. When it comes to fun festive events, St. Louis has plenty. To help you out some, 5 On Your Side came up with a list of the top 5 things to do this year.

Plenty of Light Festivals

The Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park is a big one. The park is filled with millions of twinkling lights and various holiday scenes. You can drive or your through the park every day except Monday and Saturdays. Saturdays are reserved for carriage rides only. Mondays are reserved for Winter Wonderland Walk only. It runs from November 21 to December 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It costs $10 to drive your car through it.

U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo

During Wild Lights, the zoo is decorated with more than a half million twinkling lights that create a winter wonderland. You can see decorated penguins the Starry Safari and Jungle Bell Rock. Dates run November 23 through 25; Nov. 28 through December 2; Dec. 5 through 9; Dec. 12 through 23; and Dec. 26 through Dec. 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Members pay $8 and non-members pay $9. Friday through Sunday, members $10; non-members pay $11.

Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden

Come see the magical light displays. Enjoy s'mores, festive drinks, and photo opportunities. It runs from November 17 through January 1, from 5 to 10 p.m. Adult members pay between $12 to $14. Child members pay $3 to $5. Regular admission is $18 for adults and $10 for children.

Polar Express Train Ride

All aboard for The Polar Express Train Ride at St. Louis Union Station. Visitors to St. Louis this holiday season can book a trip that’s bound to create a Christmas memory they will treasure forever. It’s a special journey to the North Pole via the Polar Express. The train runs at various times from Nov. 16-Dec. 30. Standard seats are $59.

Winterfest at the Arch

Grab your skates and enjoy this outdoor rink in the heart of Kiener Plaza. Skate with the gorgeous backdrop of the Gateway Arch or under its new lights., Enjoy the rink, sip hot chocolate in the renovated park, or explore the playground. It runs Nov. 18 to Jan. 1.

Thursday's and Friday's from 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday, December 24 through Tuesday, January 1, open every day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Skate rentals are available for $12 for adults and $7 Children aged 3 to 15.

The Nutcracker

The Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcracker will be returning to the Fabulous Fox. Watch young Clara fall into a world of fantasy filled with Gingerbread soldiers and Sugar Plum fairies. Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker is known for its award-winning Dancers and lavish costumes in the style of the Victorian era. The show runs from December 14 through the 23. Prices run from $35 to $69.

Anheuser Bush Brewery Light & Ice Rink

Take a free self-guided walking tour of Pestalozzi Street and the Historic Anheuser-Busch Brewery and enjoy the holiday lights and decorations. The tours will be family-friendly and open to guests of all ages. Beer sampling will for adult guests 21 and over. Snacks, s'mores, and refreshment will be available for purchase. The family will enjoy skating at the Bud Light Ice Rink, under the glow of the iconic “Budweiser” sign. Skate rentals will be available for a small donation to a local non-profit. It runs every Thursday through Sunday until December 30 from 5 to 10 p.m.

