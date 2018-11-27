ST. LOUIS — With a long list of things to do, people to shop for and things to spend money on, the weeks leading up to the holidays can be pretty stressful, especially for families whose wish lists are actually filled with items they need.

That’s the case families on the list of the United Way’s 100 Neediest Cases campaign.

Despite the name, the campaign will help more than 4,000 families this season. Some families ask for gifts for their children, so they can put their money toward utility bills and groceries. Others need help even meeting those needs.

A team of volunteers is taking donations, helping people and groups "adopt" whole families and coordinating with the partner groups to make a huge difference.

READ MORE: Giving Tuesday: How you can help after all that Black Friday, Cyber Monday spending

Angela Smith from St. Louis is adopting two families this year. She said it became a group effort among her coworkers, Facebook friends and social groups. But it's a coordinating effort that's become the best part of her holiday.

"That makes me feel great that any help that I give, or my friends give or my family gives it's hopefully gonna make somebody's holiday season. Even better than that is just everybody rallying around these families and prioritizing them, too. Saying you're just as important as my kids or you're just as important as all the other people I have to shop for this season," Smith said.

For more information, visit the 100 Neediest Cases campaign.

© 2018 KSDK