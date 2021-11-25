Holiday evening tours are back at Springfield, Ill. Frank Lloyd Wright home

The home is decorated for the holidays.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The city’s Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home has announced its holiday schedule.

Evening tours of the Dana-Thomas State Historic Site in downtown Springfield are planned for Wednesdays and Saturdays from Nov. 27 to Dec. 8.

Capacity will be limited on tours and reservations may be made online or by calling the site.

Thirty-five volunteers from the Springfield Civic Garden Club have decorated the home with 90 floral designs, several wreaths and five Christmas trees.

The floral designs incorporated more than 40 dried plants native to Illinois.