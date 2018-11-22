ST. LOUIS — Thursday will be filled with Thanksgiving feasts, but if you’re not careful handling all that raw meat, you could make you and your guests sick.

The CDC said one of the most common mistakes people make on Thanksgiving is putting raw stuffing inside the turkey. Food specialists said it may not cook all the way through.

Instead, you should cook the stuffing in a separate dish and then place it inside the turkey.

Handling raw turkey is another major concern.

“The most important thing while you’re cooking is to make sure is if you’ve touched raw meat, if you’ve touched the raw turkey, make sure you’ve washed your hands before you touch and prepare any other food and make sure you’ve cleaned the world surface,” said Dr. Matt Kuhlmann, an Infectious Diseases doctor at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Kuhlmann said it’s okay to leave your leftovers out for a few hours, but not any longer than that.

