Hundreds of teachers receive school supplies during KidSmart, Ameren Giving Tuesday event

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — More than 300 local teachers received free school supplies to help their students finish the year strong during KidSmart and Ameren on Tuesday.

KidSmart kicked off its "Light Up Learning Season" to kick off "Giving Tuesday."

One million dollars in school supplies will be distributed this week and Ameren donated $50,000 to the cause.

"All the teachers have to be pre-registered. These are all teachers that teach at one of our 4,000 classrooms and one of our 90,000 students here in St. Louis that we serve," Michael Smith, Vice President of Operations at KidSmart said.

Meanwhile, in south County, the non-profit Feed My People is making sure those without food get the nourishment they need with the generous dollars they receive.

They serve 1600 people a week out of their pantries in Lemay and here in High Ridge.

"That's groceries for three to four days for our clients and their families. We also do emergency food, and we do food for homeless folks," Christopher Boyer, who is the executive director, said.

On Tuesday, Boyer led they were preparing for their Christmas program to give away donated toys for kids.

He added the last three months of the year and Giving Tuesday were crucial to their mission and a testament to what sharing can do.

"When people are grateful, they feel better about giving to others, making sure that others can give too. So, it's a great time of year," Boyer also said.

KidSmart expects to reach about 1,000 teachers throughout the rest of the week.