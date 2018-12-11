HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — A lot of people will be observing Veterans Day today, including some middle school students who are getting a unique lesson about what serving in the military means.

Tom Laybourn is a retired Army Major and currently teaches science at Northwest Valley Middle School.

On Monday, his lesson will have nothing to do with science.

Instead, it will have everything to do with what it means to serve.

"A lot of being a soldier is teaching, granted it's teaching things other than science but it's still teaching," Laybourn said.

Laybourn has only been teaching for two years. While the job may be new to him, serving others certainly isn't.

The former Army Infantry Officer graduated from the prestigious West Point Academy. He's also deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan.

But today it won't just be his students who get a unique lesson about Veterans Day.

Just down the road, his wife who is still serving in the Army Reserves will be talking to her students about what Veterans Day is really about.

"For me, Veterans Day is really important because I know people who have lost their loved ones and know soldiers who have lost their lives and I think America is something that's worth defending because so many people have sacrificed," said Tiffany Laybourn.

