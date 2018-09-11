ST. LOUIS — This Sunday, the nation will honor the men and women who fearlessly served in the armed forces to protect our freedoms. As such, a number of businesses in and around St. Louis will be generously offering gifts of charity in the form of free food and services on Veterans Day.

Below is a list of compiled locations which will be benefiting veterans in the area. Each event listed below applies only to Sunday, November 11, unless noted otherwise.

U.S. National Park Service : Every national park around the country will offer free entry to any veteran who wishes to visit. The U.S. National Park Service notes this is the last free entrance day of the year.

: Every national park around the country will offer free entry to any veteran who wishes to visit. The U.S. National Park Service notes this is the last free entrance day of the year. Six Flags St. Louis : Veterans, retirees and active military with a valid military ID be able to get free admission into the theme park throughout Veterans Day weekend. Additionally, family members with a valid military ID will be able to get in for $37.99.

: Veterans, retirees and active military with a valid military ID be able to get free admission into the theme park throughout Veterans Day weekend. Additionally, family members with a valid military ID will be able to get in for $37.99. Veteran's Day dinner: The free dinner, hosted by AMVETS Post 30 in House Spring, Mo., will begin at 3 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. A laptop raffle will be available. Non-veterans can attend with a $10 donation. For more details, visit them online.

The free dinner, hosted by AMVETS Post 30 in House Spring, Mo., will begin at 3 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. A laptop raffle will be available. Non-veterans can attend with a $10 donation. For more details, visit them online. Waffle House : All veterans will be able to receive one (1) free waffle at any Waffle House location around the country. A coupon, found here, is required to receive the waffle; it must be printed. To find a location near you, visit their website.

: All veterans will be able to receive one (1) free waffle at any Waffle House location around the country. A coupon, found here, is required to receive the waffle; it must be printed. To find a location near you, visit their website. SugarFire Smoke House: All veterans and ex-military will be able to choose from one of free four food specials, starting at 11 a.m., at eight of their locations. The food specials include items like a rack of ribs to one pound of jumbo, smoked wings. For more, visit them online.

As always, should you know of a place that is not listed, please email digital@ksdk.com to inform us of the name, place, address and time of said event.

© 2018 KSDK