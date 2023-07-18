Didn't get enough fireworks on July Fourth? JB Blast is having another display soon

ST. LOUIS — Love them or hate them, fireworks usually take a break after the Fourth of July, never to be seen again until at least New Year's Eve.
St. Louis residents, however, will have a rare opportunity to see a post-Independence Day fireworks display thanks to the rescheduled JB Blast event this Friday.
Editor's note: The above video showcases 5 On Your Side's 2021 coverage of the event.
The display, taking place at Jefferson Barracks Park, was originally scheduled for June 30 but was canceled due to severe weather.
"Enjoy music under the stars at the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater and a brilliant fireworks display to usher in another fun-filled celebration in honor of our country's birth," the event's website said.
Mirage Entertainment, a St. Louis-area award-winning wedding band, is slated to perform songs throughout the event.
Numerous food trucks are also scheduled to be at the event, including:
- Kona Ice
- Street Dogz
- Sun Sno Shack
- Scoops and More
- Rams 5 Star Kettle Corn
- New York Tom's
- SNS Goodies
- Seoul Taco
- Go Gyro Go
Gates are scheduled to open at 5 p.m., with concerts starting at 7 p.m. and the 'Fireworks Showcase' at 9:15 p.m. Be sure to arrive early to secure a riverfront spot to see the last fireworks for months.
