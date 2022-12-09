Here's where to celebrate Kwanzaa in St. Louis

On Monday, Dec. 26, millions in the African community will start weeklong celebrations of Kwanzaa.

ST. LOUIS — On Monday, Dec. 26, millions throughout the world will start weeklong celebrations of Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture, families and communities that begins on Dec. 26 and ends on Jan. 1. The celebration includes daily ceremonies with food, decorations and other cultural objects.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, a Black American scholar and activist.

During Kwanza, families and communities organize events around the Nquzo Saba (The Seven Principles). These would include: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith).

On each day of Kwanza, a candle is lit to celebrate each one of the principles. On the last day, a black candle is lit and gifts are shared for the holiday.

Events in St. Louis

New Awakening United Methodist Church

The New Awakening United Methodist Church is hosting a Kwanzaa celebration with performances with Jahja & Sahfi Uqizeye with the Sonic Safari African Dance & Drum Ensemble.

When: 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: New Awakening United Methodist Church (8000 Natural Bridge Rd.)

Information about the event and registration is available here.

Missouri Botanical Garden - Kwanzaa: Festival of the First Fruits

The event will feature a day of storytelling, craft and jewelry displays and authentic African drumming and musical performances.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28

Where: Missouri Botanical Garden

Find more information about the event on the Missouri Botanical Garden's website here.

Kwanzaa Holiday Expo 2022

Better Family Life Inc. will be hosting a Kwanzaa Holiday Expo with Afrikan and Afrikan-inspired clothing, literature, handcrafted jewelry and more. Learn more about Kwanzaa as well at the expo with film showings, panel discussions and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: Better Family Life Cultural, Educational and Business Center (5415 Page Blvd.)

Find more about the event here.

2022 Kwanzaa Celebration: Teseto Yalew-Young, Gifted, and Black

The Saint Louis Art Museum is hosting a Kwanzaa celebration to enjoy a day of culture, performance and traditions. The museum is hosting the annual celebration in partnership with the Delta Sigma Theta Sority, Inc., St. Louis Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Saint Louis Art Museum