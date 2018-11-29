ST. LOUIS — Santa wants to make sure all good little boys and girls get a chance to visit him this holiday season. That’s why several St. Louis area malls are holding special sensory-friendly events for children with special needs.

The event is scheduled for this Sunday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at South Count Center, West County Center, St. Clair Square and Mid Rivers Mall.

Reservations are required.

The Santa Cares event will ensure a low stress, quiet environment, so children with special needs can talk with Santa and get their picture taken. Photo packages will be available for purchase during the event.

If you’re interested in making a reservation, click below for more details at the mall of your choice.

The Saint Louis Zoo previously announced it will hold a sensory-friendly night on Monday, Dec. 10.

Also, the Chuck E. Cheese location near the south county mall recently announced it is offering sensory-friendly days on the first Sunday of every month.

