Garden Glow will light up the Missouri Botanical Garden this year – but with some changes

ST. LOUIS — It’s not “the most wonderful time of the year” just yet, but St. Louisans can start thinking about a magical stroll through the Missouri Botanical Garden.

MOBOT announced the Garden Glow will return this year with some changes and adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s set to run from Nov. 11 – Jan. 2. Member preview nights are scheduled for Nov. 8-10. The gardens will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Reservations are now open for garden members.

The Missouri Botanical Garden said there will be changes in place this year to help keep guests and employees safe.

“All interactive and high-touch points are being modified to reduce the amount of physical interaction,” a spokesperson told 5 On Your Side.

Capacity also will be limited and additional social distancing safety protocols will be in place.

Face masks will continue to be required for everyone age 9 and older. Face shields do not count as an appropriate face covering, the garden specified on its website.

To anyone worried about safety precautions, the garden shared this message online:

“You can book with confidence for Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

“Come knowing that the safety and wellbeing of our visitors and staff is of the utmost importance to us, and we are continually monitoring and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic situation as it evolves.

“If Garden Glow is canceled, you will be notified and offered an alternative date, if available, or a full refund.”