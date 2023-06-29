x
Missourians spend the most on fireworks out of all Americans, report shows

Missouri beat out all other states in terms of firework spending last year, with sales totaling nearly $125.9 million.
Credit: AP
Fireworks light up the night sky over the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse as part of an Independence Day celebration Thursday, July 4, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — Missourians love fireworks displays, and there's a good reason for it. 

A recent report from American Casino Guide shows the Show Me State is the best place in the country to see them on the Fourth of July.

In 2022, Missouri beat out all other states in terms of fireworks spending, with sales totaling nearly $125.9 million, according to American Casino Guide.

How much do Americans spend on fireworks?

According to the National Retail Federation, 84% of Americans celebrated Independence Day last year, with 37% of those people planning to ring in the holiday with fireworks displays or other community celebrations.

Missourians are willing to invest in fireworks. According to American Casino Guide, they spent about $20.40 each on fireworks last year, nearly double what the second-highest-spending Nebraskans paid.

Here are the top 10 states in terms of firework spending per person:

  1. Missouri - $20.40 spent on fireworks per person
  2. Nebraska - $11.83
  3. Kansas - $10.70
  4. Alabama - $8.19
  5. North Dakota - $7.50
  6. Wyoming - $6.40
  7. Indiana - $5.21
  8. South Carolina - $4.71
  9. Ohio - $4.31
  10. South Dakota - $4.18

Where are the best places to see fireworks in Missouri?

Due this year's drought conditions, Missourians might have to consider going to fireworks displays rather than having one of their own. 

When choosing which display to see, there's more to consider than just how many rockets will launch. While Missouri is the best state to see fireworks, not all fireworks displays are equal depending on where you are in the state, according to the data collected by American Casino Guide.

Under Bortle Dark-Sky Scale classifications, which measure the quality darkness of skies for stargazing and other events, only about 38% of the state has optimal conditions for viewing fireworks. This means some parts of Missouri will see dimmer fireworks displays than others.

Here is how Missouri's counties stack up in order from best to worst firework visibility on July 4:

  1. Ozark
  2. Shannon
  3. Reynolds
  4. Chariton
  5. Oregon
  6. Hickory
  7. Holt
  8. Gentry
  9. Dent
  10. Iron
  11. Bollinger
  12. Nodaway
  13. Bates
  14. Maries
  15. Howell
  16. Barton
  17. Ripley
  18. Gasconade
  19. Cedar
  20. Phelps
  21. Ralls
  22. Cooper
  23. Platte
  24. Audrain
  25. St. Louis
  26. Stoddard
  27. Laclede
  28. Andrew
  29. Wright
  30. Pettis
  31. Taney
  32. Ray
  33. New Madrid
  34. Dunklin
  35. Callaway
  36. Ste. Genevieve
  37. St. Francois
  38. Cape Girardeau
  39. Christian
  40. Moniteau
  41. Cole
  42. Pemiscot
  43. Barry
  44. McDonald

