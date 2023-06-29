Missourians spend the most on fireworks out of all Americans, report shows

Missouri beat out all other states in terms of firework spending last year, with sales totaling nearly $125.9 million.

ST. LOUIS — Missourians love fireworks displays, and there's a good reason for it.

A recent report from American Casino Guide shows the Show Me State is the best place in the country to see them on the Fourth of July.

In 2022, Missouri beat out all other states in terms of fireworks spending, with sales totaling nearly $125.9 million, according to American Casino Guide.

How much do Americans spend on fireworks?

According to the National Retail Federation, 84% of Americans celebrated Independence Day last year, with 37% of those people planning to ring in the holiday with fireworks displays or other community celebrations.

Missourians are willing to invest in fireworks. According to American Casino Guide, they spent about $20.40 each on fireworks last year, nearly double what the second-highest-spending Nebraskans paid.

Here are the top 10 states in terms of firework spending per person:

Missouri - $20.40 spent on fireworks per person Nebraska - $11.83 Kansas - $10.70 Alabama - $8.19 North Dakota - $7.50 Wyoming - $6.40 Indiana - $5.21 South Carolina - $4.71 Ohio - $4.31 South Dakota - $4.18

Where are the best places to see fireworks in Missouri?

Due this year's drought conditions, Missourians might have to consider going to fireworks displays rather than having one of their own.

When choosing which display to see, there's more to consider than just how many rockets will launch. While Missouri is the best state to see fireworks, not all fireworks displays are equal depending on where you are in the state, according to the data collected by American Casino Guide.

Under Bortle Dark-Sky Scale classifications, which measure the quality darkness of skies for stargazing and other events, only about 38% of the state has optimal conditions for viewing fireworks. This means some parts of Missouri will see dimmer fireworks displays than others.

Here is how Missouri's counties stack up in order from best to worst firework visibility on July 4:

Ozark Shannon Reynolds Chariton Oregon Hickory Holt Gentry Dent Iron Bollinger Nodaway Bates Maries Howell Barton Ripley Gasconade Cedar Phelps Ralls Cooper Platte Audrain St. Louis Stoddard Laclede Andrew Wright Pettis Taney Ray New Madrid Dunklin Callaway Ste. Genevieve St. Francois Cape Girardeau Christian Moniteau Cole Pemiscot Barry McDonald