How to celebrate Mother’s Day in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Mother’s Day is May 14 this year, and several area restaurants are offering specials to celebrate the matriarch of the family and honor motherhood.

If you’re wondering where to celebrate Mother’s Day in St. Louis, here is a list of restaurants offering specials, according to Explore St. Louis, a city convention information bureau.

Landry’s Seafood House

1820 Market Street, St. Louis | 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Treat your mother to one of the Landry’s Sea House’s signature chef’s features for Mother’s Day weekend. The matriarch of your family or life can indulge in shrimp, scallops, lump crab and more. Reservations are recommended.

612North Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet 2023

612 N 2nd Street, St. Louis | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

According to 612North Event Space + Catering, an event venue located in downtown St. Louis near the Gateway Arch, you can treat your mother to a “memorable brunch buffet with stunning views of Arch and downtown St. Louis” plus a free “Mom-osa” for mom. The in-house buffet will feature prime rib, honey butter chicken and waffles plus more.

Make your reservation anytime before May 14 by visiting its website and going to the “Mother’s Day Brunch” page for more information. You can also call 314-241-3474.

Prices:

Adults | $49.95

Kids (3-12) | $14.95

Free for children under 3 years old

Morton’s The Steakhouse

999 North 2nd Street, St. Louis | Noon to 8 p.m.

Morton’s The Steakhouse's exclusive Mother’s Day feature will send your mom’s taste buds straight to heaven this weekend. According to the steakhouse, “Savor an opulent blend of Filet Mignon, jumbo lump crab, spices, and silky-smooth béarnaise sauce.” Make a reservation here.

The Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery

6116 Second Street, Kimmswick | 10 a.m. - 3 pm.

The Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery, located in historic Kimmswick, Missouri, offers three different menu options, from gluten-free to keto, in addition to their original restaurant menu.

According to their website, the restaurant is the perfect setting for a celebration. They offer 2.5 hours for events, free seasonal table decor and China, silverware and flatware. The veranda can seat more than 60 guests while the main dining room can seat more than 40 guests.

For more information, call 314-495-5115 or reservations can be made here.

Big Sky Cafe

47 South Old Orchard Avenue, Webster Groves | 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Provide your mom with a great meal at Big Sky Cafe. According to their website, outdoor dining is assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For party sizes over four people, the cafe asks you to call them directly at 314-962-5757. To make a reservation, click here.

Eckert’s Farm Mother’s Day Treat

951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville, Illinois | 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Eckert’s Farm Belleville is calling all moms. According to its website, you are invited to enjoy a free small strawberry sundae at Mr. E’s Donut & Custard Shop for Mother’s Day weekend.

You can make a reservation here. For more information, call the farm at 800-745-0513.

Sweetology Cupcake and Cookie Decorating Parties

2550 State Highway K, O’Fallon | times vary

Decorate a baked pastry with the mother you love at a Sweetology party. According to its website, guests can decorate six cookies or cupcakes with homemade buttercream. “Guests will have the opportunity to work with sprinkles, sugar decor, and fondant as they design their edible creations.”