Dinner plans? Here's where to celebrate National Pizza Day

Here are deals and specials happening on National Pizza Day at St. Louis-area businesses.

ST. LOUIS — Need dinner plans?

Whether you like pineapple on your pizza or not, everyone can enjoy National Pizza day on Feb. 9!

Here are St. Louis-area businesses offering deals for National Pizza Day:

Bar Louie

Bar Louie is offering 1/2 price on their flatbreads during Happy Hour!

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian Kitchen is offering its flatbreads for 50% off on Feb. 9.

Buca di Beppo

Receive 50% off their pizzas when you dine in or pick them up on Feb. 9!

El Torito

In the mood for Mexican? Try their new Mexican Pizza! Enjoy one for free on Feb. 9 with any entrée purchase.

Jet's Pizza

Get 20% off all pizzas on their menu when you use their code PIZZA23 at checkout! Visit their website for participating locations.

Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza

The restaurant will be offering 50% off their Margherita-style pizzas all day! The offer is available for dine-in only.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club is offering $1 off their 16-inch pizzas in-store!

STL City Pizza

Get 20% off on any order using their promo code: PIZZADAY.

