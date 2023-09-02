Dinner plans? Here's where to celebrate National Pizza Day

ST. LOUIS — Need dinner plans?
Whether you like pineapple on your pizza or not, everyone can enjoy National Pizza day on Feb. 9!
Here are St. Louis-area businesses offering deals for National Pizza Day:
Bar Louie
Bar Louie is offering 1/2 price on their flatbreads during Happy Hour!
Bravo! Italian Kitchen
Bravo! Italian Kitchen is offering its flatbreads for 50% off on Feb. 9.
Buca di Beppo
Receive 50% off their pizzas when you dine in or pick them up on Feb. 9!
El Torito
In the mood for Mexican? Try their new Mexican Pizza! Enjoy one for free on Feb. 9 with any entrée purchase.
Jet's Pizza
Get 20% off all pizzas on their menu when you use their code PIZZA23 at checkout! Visit their website for participating locations.
Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza
The restaurant will be offering 50% off their Margherita-style pizzas all day! The offer is available for dine-in only.
Sam's Club
Sam's Club is offering $1 off their 16-inch pizzas in-store!
STL City Pizza
Get 20% off on any order using their promo code: PIZZADAY.
