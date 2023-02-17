How to celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day

Here are ways that you can perform random acts of kindness, big or small.

ST. LOUIS — National Random Acts of Kindness Day is celebrated on Feb. 17.

The day is meant to cultivate feelings of kindness to others and brighten up their day. Every act is significant, no matter how big or small.

Many scientific studies have shown that being kind and showing random acts of kindness can go a long way for others and yourself. It can improve others' moods and make them more likely to "pay it forward" for others.

The day was created in the 1990s by a nonprofit organization called Random Acts of Kindness Foundation. It first originated in Denver, Colorado and in 2004, spread to New Zealand. The idea and celebration continued to spread and is officially celebrated on Feb. 17 in the United States.

The organization makes resources to help spread awareness of random acts of kindness in different settings including school, work and home.

Here are some ways you can celebrate with random acts of kindness:

Share your favorite book with someone

Hug your friend

Compliment a colleague on their work

Be kind to your server

Donate to a food pantry

Share a snack

Thank a teacher

Read with a child

Encourage a friend

Give an unexpected gift

Smile at others

Shop local

Donate blood

Ask someone about their day

Text someone good morning or good night

Leave a generous tip

Open doors for others

Donate to a local animal shelter

Bring a baked good into the workplace

Find more ways to perform random acts of kindness and information about the day on the foundation's website.