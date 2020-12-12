Netflix spreads holiday cheer to St. Louis area city

Netflix reached out to several towns across the country and Alton responded with "enthusiastic interest"

ALTON, Ill. — Netflix is spreading holiday cheer to towns across the United States, including one in the St. Louis area.

The streaming service sent workers to Alton, Illinois, to string strands of lights throughout the town. The holiday display includes colorful lights and signs that promote Netflix shows.

Netflix reached out to several towns across the country and Alton responded with “enthusiastic interest,” according to a Netflix spokesperson.

“We wanted to keep the merriment alive during these unprecedented times by resurrecting displays and bringing some holiday cheer. Whether you’re in a big city or a small town, Netflix is here for you, delivering holiday cheer wherever ‘here’ is for you this year and we're hoping to make ‘here’ truly feel like everywhere,” spokesperson Sara Blue said.

In addition to Alton, Netflix decorating five other cities across the U.S. including: Augusta, Georgia; Vallejo, California; Stoudsburg, Pennsylvania; Natchez, Mississippi and Norman, Oklahoma.

Netflix didn't say how long the holiday decorations would remain up.

Share and search for holiday lights displays in the St. Louis area:

Show fellow St. Louis area residents the best lights in your neighborhood by uploading them to the “Near Me” section of the 5 On Your Side app. Your photos will be added to an interactive map highlighting the best places to see light displays across the Bi-state area.

You can then search that map for holiday lights displays near you.