Photos: The little ones get in the Halloween spirit

Babies at the Cardinal Glennon NICU and SSM Health DePaul Hospital dress up in costumes.

ST. LOUIS — Being at the hospital is not always easy or the happiest time for people, especially on a holiday.

Families bringing in a new life into the world on or around Halloween still had the opportunity to get into character at local hospitals.

Cardinal Glennon:

The Child Life team in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit brought smiles to faces on Friday.

The children's hospital says the costumes were either supplied by the parents, made, or donated.

A photoshoot of some of the babies shows their adorable holiday-centric costumes:

SSM Health DePaul:

The Family Birthplace at SSM Health DePaul Hospital is helping newborns and their families celebrate their first Halloween together!

“We know getting a Halloween costume on late notice can be a challenge," said Lindsay Griggs, administrative director of nursing operations, "so we thought we’d help make sure the families had an exceptional first holiday together."

Babies born this weekend received onesies and dressed up to celebrate: