List: Rosh Hashanah celebrations in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The Jewish New Year is fast approaching, and the St. Louis region is marking the start of a new calendar with Rosh Hashanah celebrations.

Rosh Hashanah, which translates from Hebrew to “head of the year,” falls on Sept. 16-17 this year. The holiday marks the beginning of the Jewish calendar and a 10-day period of repentance and prayer that ends on the holiest day of the Jewish year, Yom Kippur, according to the Jewish Federation of St. Louis.

According to the Chabad of Greater St. Louis, Rosh Hashanah is typically celebrated with services that include the sounding of the Shofar, an ancient horn crafted from a ram’s horn that’s often used during Jewish religious ceremonies; the Tashlich, a prayer recited near a body of water to express hope for God to cast indiscretions into the depths of the sea; and the eating of apples dipped in honey, which symbolizes hope for a sweet new year.

Here are some of the Rosh Hashanah celebrations taking place this weekend in the St. Louis area.

Chabad of Greater St. Louis:

3:30 p.m. Sunday.

JCC Staenberg Family Complex, #2 Millstone Campus Drive, Creve Coeur.

Chabad of the Central West End:

3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Forest Park at Tercentenary Monument, on the southwest corner of Lindell and Kingshighway boulevards.

Chabad of Chesterfield:

4 p.m. Sunday.

Central Park, 16365 Lydia Hill Drive, Chesterfield.

Horris & Ann Lazaroff Chabad Center and Regional Office:

3 p.m. Sunday.

Morris & Ann Lazaroff Chabad Center and Regional Office, 8124 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis.

Chabad on Campus at Washington University:

9:30 a.m. Sunday at Ellenwood and University Lane.

3 p.m. Sunday outside of the Crescent Condors, 155 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton.

3-6 p.m. Sunday at Clocktower/Swamp Monsters on South 40.

4 p.m. Sunday at Joe Adams Park, at Big Bend and Northmoor.

Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County:

11 a.m. Sunday.

Veterans Memorial Garden at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, Weldon Spring, Missouri.