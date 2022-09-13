Spooky season in St. Louis: Visit these haunted houses if you're looking for a thrill

Zombies, clowns and ghouls, oh my! We've compiled a list of creepy attractions to get you into the Halloween spirit.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is the perfect place to be this Halloween if you're looking for a good scare. The area has many options for spine-chilling, hair-raising, heart-pounding entertainment beginning late September.

Are haunted houses too scary for you? Here are some family-friendly activities you can do to embrace the fall season.



Find our list of St. Louis-area haunted houses below.

Cobb Factory:

Location: 141 East Main St., Old Monroe, Missouri.

141 East Main St., Old Monroe, Missouri. Season: Sept. 30 through Nov. 5. Find the full schedule here.

Sept. 30 through Nov. 5. Find the full schedule here. Why visit? The Cobb Factory Haunted House takes place at the dilapidated family business of Eli Cobb, where he, according to folklore, killed his wife and children after trapping them in his "maze of death." New this year to this haunted experience is the Sewer of Fear, Eli's Meat Locker and the Doors of Doom. Tickets cost $25 a person and must be purchased at the door.

Creepyworld:

Location: 1400 South Old Highway 141, Fenton, Missouri.

1400 South Old Highway 141, Fenton, Missouri. Season: Sept. 30 through Nov. 5. Find the full schedule here.

Sept. 30 through Nov. 5. Find the full schedule here. Why visit? Creepyworld is St. Louis' biggest haunted attraction with more than 13 scary displays in one location. New to the "screampark" this year is the Jack-O-'Lantern Spooktacular, a glowing festival of carved pumpkins, light shows, spooky displays and a corn maze. Tickets are $30 per person. Click/tap here to purchase yours online.

The Darkness:

Location: 1525 South 8th St., St. Louis.

1525 South 8th St., St. Louis. Season: Sept. 24 through Nov. 5. Find the full schedule here.

Sept. 24 through Nov. 5. Find the full schedule here. Why visit? The Darkness is newly renovated for its 29th year. This house of horrors features a two-story haunted house, a monster museum, a 3D terror experience, a 5-minute escape room and more. Tickets cost $30. Click/tap here to purchase yours.

Fright Fest/Boo Fest:

Location: Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka, Missouri.

Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka, Missouri. Season: Sept. 23 through Oct. 30. Find the full schedule here.

Sept. 23 through Oct. 30. Find the full schedule here. Why visit? Boo Fest is daytime fall festival with fun for kids of all ages. It includes family-friendly rides, trick-or-treating along the park's Candy Trail, a corn maze and more. For thrill-seekers, Fright Fest is an after-dark experience that combines classic Six Flags coasters with haunted houses, scare zones and spooky treats. This experience is recommended for those 13 and up. Single-day tickets start at about $37 and are available for purchase here.

Hell Harvest Haunted House:

Location: 19126 West Highway 8, Potosi, Missouri.

19126 West Highway 8, Potosi, Missouri. Season: Sept. 30 through Oct. 29, plus Halloween night. Find the full schedule here.

Sept. 30 through Oct. 29, plus Halloween night. Find the full schedule here. Why visit? Hell Harvest is back for its fourth season with new scenes and scares. The haunted attraction has numerous houses, a corn field and a trail through the woods that scares thousands of patrons each year. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased here.

Lemp Brewery Haunted House:

Location: The Lemp Brewery, 3500 Lemp Ave., St. Louis.

The Lemp Brewery, 3500 Lemp Ave., St. Louis. Season: Oct. 7-31. Find the full schedule here.

Oct. 7-31. Find the full schedule here. Why visit? This 20,000-square-foot underground Lemp Brewery Haunted House is right below the historic Lemp Mansion and Brewery. Known for its history of paranormal sightings, the property is well over 100 years old and features gothic architecture. Tickets are available to purchase for $25 online or at the box office.

Terrifiedexist Haunted Experience:

Location: 11490 Mehl Ave., Florissant, Missouri.

Season: Oct. 29-31. Gates are open from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Why visit? For one low price, Terrifiedexist offers access to two haunted houses. This year's attractions include the Slaughter Maze and Twisted Paradise: Acres of Haunted Woods. Tickets sell for $15 online and $20 at the gate.

Is there a haunted attraction we missed? Send a direct message to KSDK News on Facebook or send us a news tip here.