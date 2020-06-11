'Wild Lights' experience returns to Saint Louis Zoo this month

The event will be a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS — The “Wild Lights” experience at the Saint Louis Zoo is back this month for the holiday season.

The event will be a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Guests must register for a time slot when purchasing tickets.

The event will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. Nov. 27-Jan. 2. Select nights include: Nov. 27-29, Dec. 2-6, Dec. 9-23 and Dec. 26-Jan 2.

Two admission time slots will be available for each evening of lights. Guests must chose between the 5-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. slots.

Ticket prices are:

Monday-Thursday: $9.95 for members, $10.95 for non-members

Friday-Sunday: $11.95 for members, $12.95 for non-members

Children under age 2 are free

Guests must arrive at the zoo within their reserved time slot and once they are at the event, they can stay as long as they want or until the event ends at 8:30 p.m.