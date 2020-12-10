Malls to offer 'touchless experience' with Santa this holiday season

Even Santa will be practicing social distancing this year

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Christmas tradition at malls across the country will look different this year due to COVID-19.

Brookfield Properties, which operates 135 malls in the U.S., will offer a “touchless experience” with Santa – that means no sitting on Santa’s lap.

All the good boys and girls will still be able to visit with Mr. Claus but at a safe social distance. Santa might show up to the mall and sit behind a giant picture frame, he might be in his sleigh with a plexiglass screen in front of it or he might be inside a life-size snow globe.

He’ll also wear a mask in states that require it.

For families who aren’t comfortable going to the mall, Brookfield will offer virtual visits with Santa starting Nov. 1.