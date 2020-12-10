Malls to offer 'touchless experience' with Santa this holiday season

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Christmas tradition at malls across the country will look different this year due to COVID-19.
Brookfield Properties, which operates 135 malls in the U.S., will offer a “touchless experience” with Santa – that means no sitting on Santa’s lap.
All the good boys and girls will still be able to visit with Mr. Claus but at a safe social distance. Santa might show up to the mall and sit behind a giant picture frame, he might be in his sleigh with a plexiglass screen in front of it or he might be inside a life-size snow globe.
He’ll also wear a mask in states that require it.
For families who aren’t comfortable going to the mall, Brookfield will offer virtual visits with Santa starting Nov. 1.
In the St. Louis area, Brookfield operates the Galleria mall and Plaza Frontenac shopping center. The individual malls haven't given any specific updates on their plans for Santa this year.