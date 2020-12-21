Were you good this year? Check the official 'Naughty or Nice List'

TAMPA, Fla — It's that time of year!
Where we have a list with thousands of names in it letting you know if you've been naughty or nice.
The "Department of Christmas Affairs" — all the way from the North Pole — has unveiled a 2020 "Naughty and Nice List," determined by what it's calling the "Global Behaviour Tracking Network and data mining technology."
While a majority of names appear in the "nice" list, there are a few naughty ones out there. Don't worry-- you can dispute that claim if you believe there has been a mistake. But, you'll have to act fast.
We know 2020 was hard and maybe not your best year. That's okay, the Department of Christmas Affairs’ naughty rehabilitation program can help you get back on track with its team of nice coaches.
Nice Coaches help people get on the nice list and "make specific changes in their lives in a supportive, collaborative, strategic, accountable and empowering way."
You can check for your name on the "Naughty or Nice List" here.
