Secondhand Sunday: All you need to know about the sustainable shopping holiday

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is a day to embrace thrifty gifting.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — You probably know about Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard about Secondhand Sunday? 2022 marks the inaugural celebration of the shopping holiday.

Recognized by the registrar at National Day Calendar, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is a day to embrace thrifty gifting in the U.S.

Buying secondhand is a great way to support local resale shops, find unique gifts, possibly save money and avoid some of the environmental damage that comes along with buying mass-produced items at a department store.

In 2018, U.S. landfills received 11.3 million tons of discarded textiles, such as clothing, shoes, furniture, carpets, tires, sheets and towels, making up about 8% of all the waste that ended up in the landfill that year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Shopping secondhand sellers online – through websites like Etsy, Depop, Poshmark, eBay and ThredUp – and shopping in person at thrift stores – at organizations like Goodwill and the Salvation Army or independent shops – gives clothing and other items a second home and minimizes the mighty load that piles up in landfills each year.