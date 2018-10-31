ST. LOUIS — Any kids who got too much candy (is that a thing?) or would rather have some cash instead, can sell off their trick-or-treat sweets after Halloween.

Several locations throughout the St. Louis area are holding Halloween candy buyback events. Children will receive money or other gifts, and in some cases, the candy is donated to American troops serving overseas.

Here’s the list of candy buyback events:

Pediatric Dentistry locations in Sunset Hills, Wentzville and Arnold

Nov. 1-2, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

$1/pound of candy

Candy is sent to troops overseas. Children also can send a message or picture to the servicemen and servicewomen.

Lodge Des Peres

Nov. 2, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Bring a pound of candy in exchange for something healthier—a youth admission to The Lodge from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2. Register online here.

HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum

Nov. 4, noon – 4 p.m.

Receive a raffle ticket for every pound of candy donated for a chance to win prizes. Candy will be donated to the USO.

Free admission, with live shows, music, face painting, snacks and giveaways

Schultz Family Dentistry, St. Louis City

Nov. 1-8, during business hours

$1/pound of candy

Candy is donated to U.S. troops via Soldiers’ Angels

