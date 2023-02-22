Ash Wednesday: These St. Louis-area churches are offering drive-thru services

Some local parishes are putting a modern spin on Ash Wednesday with "ash and dash" drive-thru services.

ST. LOUIS — Feb. 22 is Ash Wednesday in the Christian church. It's the holiday that marks the beginning of Lent, the time leading up to Holy Week and Easter Sunday.

Christians mark the occasion by getting ashes applied to their foreheads in honor of the scripture, “Remember you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

Some St. Louis-area churches are putting a modern spin on Ash Wednesday with "ash and dash" drive-thru services.

Ashes will be offered from 7-4 p.m. at St. Thomas Holy Spirit Lutheran in the north parking lot, located at 3980 South Lindbergh Boulevard in Sappington. Stay in your car for a brief prayer and receive ashes.

United Methodist Church in Manchester is offering its annual "Ash and Dash" at the Manchester Athletic Association parking lot, located at 14380 Manchester Road. Ashes will be offered from 7-9:00 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6:00 p.m. The event is open to the public, and participants do not need to belong to the parish.

Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 7380 Howdershell Road in in Hazelwood, will also be offering ashes to go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

For Catholics, the traditional Ash Wednesday Mass is scheduled throughout the day at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, located at 4431 Lindell Boulevard. Services will be held at 7 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 12:05 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Ashes will be administered at other area Catholic churches as well.