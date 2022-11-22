Here's what grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day in St. Louis

In need of a last-minute grocery run on Thanksgiving Day? We've got you covered.

ST. LOUIS — Even with all the planning and prep work that goes into Thanksgiving dinner, that day-of realization that you're missing an essential ingredient is all too common.

Are you in need of a last-minute grocery run but aren't sure what's open on the holiday? We've got you covered.

Many grocery chains closed for Thanksgiving Day in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the years since, some have chosen to keep it that way so employees can stay home with family.

5 On Your Side has a list of what local and national grocery stores are open or closed on Thanksgiving Day.

A reminder: be sure to double-check hours at your local store before heading out.

Open

Fields Foods: The 1500 Lafayette Ave. location will be open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., and the 1706 Washington Ave. and 6300 Clayton Ave. locations will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fresh Thyme: All locations will be open 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Local Harvest Grocery: Open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Save-A-Lot: Many locations will be open with altered hours, though some will be closed, such as the Loughborough, Reavis Barracks and Arnold locations. Check with your local store.

Whole Foods: The CWE, Galleria and Town and Country locations will be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.