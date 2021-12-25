St. Louis community group provides food and gifts to hundreds on Christmas

Community Christmas has been serving people through deliveries and walk-ups since 2018

ST. LOUIS — A Christmas-focused group in St. Louis gave out food and gifts to hundreds in need on Christmas Day.

Shunta Johnson from St. Louis began Community Christmas in 2018.

Johnson, with her own money, along with donations and volunteers, supports those in need with food, clothes and toys to fill the gap on the holiday.

"I look at the community as family. We just all live in different households," Johnson said.

Johnson partners with St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, who opens up his door at his event space every year on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

"One of the things as a leader, I think we all need to come together, and do whatever we can about whatever resources for our community—especially the unhoused," Boyd said.

Albert Marbley and his friend, Tony Sanford, both struggled to get by this year. They were two of the people helped on Saturday.

"I reached out to (Shunta) and told her about my little situation and she came through for me," Marbley said.

"It's good to have people that care about the community as they do. they are thinking about everybody in the community," Sanford added.

Community Christmas served a total of about 400 meals on Saturday.

"Everybody should feel loved. I want them to know that there's someone that's thinking of them and wanting the best for them," Johnson said.