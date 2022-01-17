Hundreds in St. Louis assisted through MLK Day service events

A motorcade included opportunities to register to vote and get tested for COVID-19. The Urban League handed out food and PPE.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louisans and several organizations celebrated the life and legacy of civil rights activist and minister Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

About 400 vehicles lined up at the Old Courthouse downtown for The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee's “Votercade” to celebrate King's 93rd birthday.



They remembered the late minister and civil rights powerhouse by doing what he did, serving others.



“As we deal with the three evils. Poverty, racism, and violence that Dr. King gave his life for," said Merdean Gales, committee president.



The group provided access to resources such as testing and vaccinations to protect citizens against COVID-19, and fresh produce to push out poverty.



Gales said the number one goal this year, however, was to get people registered to vote, one of the many things King fought for.



“We believe that not only voter education, but voter registration, and then voter participation," Gales added.

A similar mission and message was spread at the Urban League of Metro St. Louis.



“He [King] told us we would have difficult days ahead but it seems like we're still fighting the same fight we thought 60 years ago when you're talking about voter rights,” said Sen. Karla May for Missouri’s 4th District.

Hundreds of families lined up on Kingshighway Blvd. to receive food, PPE, and other COVID-19 resources to protect them during the pandemic.

“I think that Dr. King would continue to push for equality and equity in everything he did. When you look at where he was in Memphis where he died fighting for people to have a living wage. Fight for people to have justice. Fighting for them to have human dignity. To eradicate racism," added Michael Mcmillian, president of the Urban League.



“I think I been in line almost two hours. But it's worth it. Thank God for everyone that's out here. They gave and did what they did for us," said Yvonne Robinson, a recipient.



Community leaders and organizations pulled all people together to make sure King's dream wasn't in vain.



“No celebration without representation,” Sen. May added.

The NAACP assisted in getting nearly 250 people registered to vote.