The pandemic and rain couldn't stop all the St. Patrick's Day festivities

Pat Connolly Tavern was banking on a big day but the rain washed away their plans, but they still found a way to celebrate

ST. LOUIS — Businesses and people of Irish heritage — even if just for a day — had to roll with the punches as they celebrated St. Patrick's Day 2021.

It was better than last year, when events were canceled, but the rain and pandemic threw a wrench in a few plans. Brooklyn Swyers moved to Dogtown last year and was excited to enjoy the festivities up close. Instead, she grabbed take out from Pat Connolly Tavern and went back to working from home.

“So disappointed that it's rainy today and we weren't able to enjoy the parade our first year here,” she said. “But next year, I have high hopes and we can celebrate accordingly.”

Pat Connolly Tavern Owner Joe Jovanovich appreciated the business.



“By 9 a.m. the streets are filled with people,” he said of the average St. Patrick's Day.

After a tough year due to the pandemic, the Irish eatery was hoping to make up ground on their busiest day, but those hopes were washed away.

“We were going to have a party here on the patio, but the rain put the kibosh on that,” Jovanovich said. “It's a big sting it won't knock the business down, but it might change your vacation plans for the summer.”

He’s used to making last-minute adjustments after this past year. He’ll be ready for a full St. Pat’s Party in 2022.

Despite the circumstances, the Spirit of St. Patrick was alive and well in Dogtown. The St. Louis Irish Pipes and Drums provided the familiar sounds we are used to hearing.

“With no parade, we figured we'd just play out here and bring the spirit of St. Patrick's Day,” said Kevin Parviz, Pipe Major St. Louis Irish Pipes and Drums.

If there’s one takeaway, the Irish overcome.