List: Support these local shops on Small Business Saturday

We've put together a list of events and business groups to support this Small Business Saturday.

ST. LOUIS — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and so is one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year.

Large retailers offer sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but you can help your neighbors by supporting local small businesses on Small Business Saturday.

American Express came up with Small Business Saturday in 2010 as a way to help small businesses gain exposure. Over the last decade-plus, the day has grown into a nationwide event with participating businesses and markets in all 50 states.

If you are looking for a way to support local this weekend, here are a few events:

Know of another local business shopping district that should be added to this list? Email us here.

Central West End

The Central West End is home to dozens of locally-owned shops and restaurants. This Saturday, you'll find a festive atmosphere, complete complementary coffee and hot chocolate, festive street performers and a giveaway for the first 250 shoppers .

Several shops are also offering Saturday-only specials. Check out the full list here.

City Foundry

City Foundry STL will be hosting its first holiday market of the season on Saturday, and the small businesses at the Foundry will also be offering sales.

The markets will feature more than 100 local vendors down Foundry Way over the next four Saturdays.

Downtown St. Louis

There isn't a Small Business Saturday event in downtown St. Louis, but the business community has a variety of shops and restaurants for you to support. Check out the list here.

Kimmswick

The shops of Kimmswick are inviting you to check them out this weekend. There are more than 25 small businesses that will be offering great items and special offers all day.

For more information, click here.

Kirkwood Community Center

The Kirkwood Community Center is holding its fourth annual Small Business Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event will include products and designs from local businesses and crafters, raffles to raise money for local nonprofit Show Me Care Bags and other activities.

You can also support other local businesses in downtown Kirkwood. For a full list, click here.

South Grand

The business community on South Grand is inviting locals to come peruse the shops and restaurants, and stick around for the end of the day with a tree lighting in Ritz Park. Shopping lasts all day on South Grand while the tree lighting event goes from 4:30-6 p.m.

Other small businesses