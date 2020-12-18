Bring your pup to St. Louis Union Station to get a picture with Santa

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 21, 22 and 23

ST. LOUIS — Pictures with Santa aren’t just for kids, they're for dogs as well!

Dog owners will have the chance to get a picture with Santa at St. Louis Union Station next week. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 21, 22 and 23.

Tickets for the event are $15, with $5 going towards the programs of the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation, according to a press release.

The ticket includes access to the North Pole tent to meet Santa and his elves in his "throne room," a photo with Santa with access to a digital download and dog treats from Purina.

Masks are required for all humans.