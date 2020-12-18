Bring your pup to St. Louis Union Station to get a picture with Santa

ST. LOUIS — Pictures with Santa aren’t just for kids, they're for dogs as well!
Dog owners will have the chance to get a picture with Santa at St. Louis Union Station next week. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 21, 22 and 23.
Tickets for the event are $15, with $5 going towards the programs of the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation, according to a press release.
The ticket includes access to the North Pole tent to meet Santa and his elves in his "throne room," a photo with Santa with access to a digital download and dog treats from Purina.
Masks are required for all humans.
In addition to this event, St. Louis Union Station is hosting Believe! The Polar Express Experience, Pancakes with Santa, Lunch Under the Lights and Scuba Clause. Click here for more information on the holiday events.