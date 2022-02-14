Photos: St. Luke's Hospital dresses babies up in Valentine's buntings for 25th year

"We love our babies," the hospital wrote in a press release.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — One local hospital is spreading the love this Valentine's Day and has been for over two decades.

St. Luke’s Hospital is celebrating the day of love with baby buntings.

The hospital is known as the “baby bunting hospital” because they provide themed buntings on holidays to make the experience extra special for families in St. Luke’s Birth Care Suites.

St. Luke’s has been providing holiday baby buntings since 1997 when a long-time volunteer started making the buntings as a way to give back to the hospital.

Valentine's Day buntings 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5