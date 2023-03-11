Parades, parties, Irish pride: How the St. Louis area is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

Looking for ways to celebrate St. Paddy's Day? Here are some of the many festive events taking place in the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — No, you don’t need to get your eyes checked if you’re seeing green. St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are kicking off throughout St. Louis.

The week leading up to St. Paddy’s Day, which falls on Friday, March 17 this year, is one filled with parades, parties, pints of Guinness and lots of Irish pride in the St. Louis area.

5 On Your Side created a list of festivities to help you plan how to celebrate.

Parades

20th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade – Downtown Belleville

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

11 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Where: Begins at 3rd and West A streets, heads south to West Main Street, around Veterans Memorial Fountain and then east on East Main Street to Oak Street.

Begins at 3rd and West A streets, heads south to West Main Street, around Veterans Memorial Fountain and then east on East Main Street to Oak Street. Hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians in America, the family-friendly parade kicks off in downtown Belleville and will be followed by a block party with live music, food trucks and, of course, ice-cold beer.

54th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade – Downtown St. Louis

When: Noon on Saturday, March 11.

Noon on Saturday, March 11. Where: Begins at 20th and Market streets and concludes at Broadway and Clark streets. See the parade route here.

Begins at 20th and Market streets and concludes at Broadway and Clark streets. See the parade route here. Rain or shine, the St. Patrick’s Day parade through downtown St. Louis will include marching bands, floats, character balloons, over 5,000 marchers and lots of clowns. Over 250,000 spectators are expected to pack the streets. It’s the largest annual event downtown.

Florissant St. Patrick’s Parade

When: Noon Sunday, March 12.

Noon Sunday, March 12. Where: Begins at Duchesne Elementary School, 100 S. Florissant Road, and ends on Washington Street.

Begins at Duchesne Elementary School, 100 S. Florissant Road, and ends on Washington Street. The second annual Florissant St. Patrick’s Parade will feature bands, dance groups, families, golf carts and more.

St. Patrick’s Day Hibernian Parade – Dogtown

When: 11 a.m. Friday, March 17.

11 a.m. Friday, March 17. Where: Begins at Tamm and Oakland avenues and ends at Tamm and Manchester avenues in St. Louis' Dogtown neighborhood.

Begins at Tamm and Oakland avenues and ends at Tamm and Manchester avenues in St. Louis' Dogtown neighborhood. The floats in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Hibernian Parade will feature Irish dancing, music and salutes to Irish history and culture. Following tradition, many members of St. Louis’ Irish American community will be marching as clans under their family crests and banners. 5 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of the event and will stream the parade live on the 5+ app.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade – St. Charles

When: 4 p.m. Friday, March 17.

4 p.m. Friday, March 17. Where: Begins at the Lewis and Clark Boathouse parking lot and will travel down Main Street to First Capitol Drive. See the route here.

Begins at the Lewis and Clark Boathouse parking lot and will travel down Main Street to First Capitol Drive. See the route here. The St. Charles Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians is partnering with the City of St. Charles for the second annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The family-friendly event celebrates Irish heritage and will include floats and marchers.

Runs

Creve Coeur St. Paddy’s Race

When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Where: Both the half marathon and 7K routes follow along Page Avenue and around Creve Coeur Lake. Find course and spectator maps here.

Both the half marathon and 7K routes follow along Page Avenue and around Creve Coeur Lake. Find course and spectator maps here. The Creve Coeur St. Paddy’s Race is back for its seventh year. It’s a festive race with runners proudly sporting green and earning a pint of beer when they finish, as long as they are 21 or older.

Lucky Leprechaun 5K – Belleville

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

9 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Where: Begins and ends at Union United Methodist Church and travels through the streets of Belleville. View the course map here.

Begins and ends at Union United Methodist Church and travels through the streets of Belleville. View the course map here. Visit the Lucky Leprechaun 5K before heading to the east side’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and block party.

St. Patrick’s Day Run – Downtown St. Louis

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

9 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Where: 5-mile and 3K courses travel through the streets of downtown and midtown St. Louis. See the routes here.

5-mile and 3K courses travel through the streets of downtown and midtown St. Louis. See the routes here. Before the St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes over the streets of downtown St. Louis, runners will be passing through. The annual run is back for its 45th year. For the first time since COVID-19, the 5-mile and 3K shuffle will both be in-person.

Florissant St. Patrick’s 5K Run

When: 9 a.m. Sunday, March 12.

9 a.m. Sunday, March 12. Where: Begins at Duchesne Home Association Grounds, 50 Rue St. Francois St. View the route here.

Begins at Duchesne Home Association Grounds, 50 Rue St. Francois St. View the route here. This 5K run/walk takes a tour through scenic Old Town Florissant showcasing history and providing a bit of a challenge for runners.

Other events

Cottleville Irish Fest

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

11 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Where: Public School House, 5546 Chestnut St., Cottleville.

Public School House, 5546 Chestnut St., Cottleville. The Public School House is hosting Shamrocked, a St. Patrick’s-themed pop-up bar with specialty crafted Irish cocktails in a decked-out setting. Enjoy live entertainment from Nick Richardson, Champagne Fixx, DJ Micro and Let’s Groove.

Downtown Alton St. Pat’s Pub Crawl

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

Where: Alton, Illinois.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the annual Downtown Alton St. Pat’s Pub Crawl. The crawl and shuttle bus are free, and local bars and restaurants will be offering specials and entertainment throughout the day.

Shamrocks and Shenanigans

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

2 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Where : Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave., St. Louis.

: Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave., St. Louis. After the downtown parade, visit Ballpark Village for its Shamrocks & Shenanigans after-party featuring music from Dr. Zhivegas. The event is free to attend, but $10 tickets get you access to $3 domestic drafts, $4 PB&J shots and $5 Deep Eddy, Una Vida, Blue Chair Bay and Skrewball cocktails from 2-6 p.m.

St. Patrick's Day at St. James the Greater Catholic Parish

When: Thursday and Friday, March 16-17.

Thursday and Friday, March 16-17. Where: St. James the Greater Parish, 6401 Wade Ave., St. Louis.

St. James the Greater Parish, 6401 Wade Ave., St. Louis. St. James the Greater kicks off its St. Patrick’s Day celebration the day before with mass at 4 p.m. honoring St. Patrick. Following the mass, the St. James Parish Center will hold a special ceremony that includes tapping the “first keg” of Guinness and pouring the “first beer” of the holiday celebration. Hear live Irish music from Irish Aires and enjoy the “first serving” of St. James’ famous corned beef and cabbage. On Friday, stop by the parish center when it opens at 8 a.m. for Irish coffee and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for corned beef and cabbage and live entertainment. The St. James Bud Light Tent will open at 9 a.m. with a DJ until 6 p.m. All proceeds will go to the parish.

St. Patrick’s Day at Armory STL

When: Thursday and Friday, March 16-17.

Thursday and Friday, March 16-17. Where: Armory STL, 3660 Market St., St. Louis.

Armory STL, 3660 Market St., St. Louis. The Armory opens early at 11 a.m. Thursday for Armory Madness, a pop-a-shot tournament. Play in the tournament or watch college basketball on the biggest screen in St. Louis. Friday at 11 a.m., the fun continues with drink specials, contests and raffle prizes with a portion of proceeds going to the St. Patrick Center.

Dogtown St. Patrick’s Day Irish Festival

When: 9 a.m. Friday, March 17

9 a.m. Friday, March 17 Where: St. Louis’ Dogtown neighborhood.

St. Louis’ Dogtown neighborhood. The festival highlighting the unique spirit and history of Dogtown will feature food and drinks from numerous vendors. The Party Zone features live music, the Vendor Village will have food and merchandise available for purchase from local businesses, the Family Zone will feature Irish music and vendors throughout the day and the Irish Culture Zone at St. James the Greater will feature traditional food and Irish music.

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at City Museum

When: Friday through Sunday, March 17-19.

Friday through Sunday, March 17-19. Where: City Museum, 750 North 16th St., St. Louis.

City Museum, 750 North 16th St., St. Louis. Stop by the City Museum for a celebration of all things Irish. Adults can sip on green ales and rich stouts throughout the weekend. Friday, the Bog Rattlers will perform live from 5-9 p.m. Irish dancers will take the stage at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday. Finally, kids can participate in an old-fashioned gold hunt throughout the museum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The events are free with general admission.

St. Patrick’s Day Party – Ballpark Village

When: 6 p.m. Friday, March 17.

6 p.m. Friday, March 17. Where: Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave., St. Louis.

Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave., St. Louis. Stop by Ballpark Village after the Dogtown parade for its St. Patrick’s Day Party. Watch the Blues vs. Washington game and enjoy live music from the Dirty Muggs. The event is free, but an all-inclusive drink package for Bally Sports Live!, Budweiser Brew House and Sports & Social can be purchased for $30.

St. Patrick’s Day Bingo – Kirkwood

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 17.

Where: Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road, Kirkwood.

Kirkwood Parks and Recreation is hosting an adults-only game of St. Patrick’s Day-themed bingo that will include 50/50 drawings, a booze raffle and door prizes. Participants are invited to bring their own food and alcohol. Registration is required. Admission is $10 for Kirkwood residents and $12 for non-residents.

“Leprechaun” at Arkadin Cinema and Bar

When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 17.

Where: Arkadin Cinema, 5228 Gravois Ave., St. Louis.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with green beer and a double feature of horror classics “Leprechaun” and “Leprechaun 2” at Arkadin Cinema. See both films for $13.