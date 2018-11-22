Stuffing or dressing?

On Thanksgiving Day, millions of Americans will gather at their dinner tables and dig into that pan of garlic and herb-infused, casserole-ish bread, and they'll call it... something.

This shouldn't be that hard, people: If that signature side dish is cooked inside a Turkey, it's stuffing. If it's cooked outside the turkey, it's dressing.

But we all know those rules don't always apply.

GE Appliances conducted what we're sure was a highly scientific poll, surveying 1,500 Americans, and about 74 percent said they call the bread-based side dish stuffing.

The strongest support for dressing came in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, suggesting a regional preference.

