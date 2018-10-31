ST. LOUIS — It's the night ghost, ghouls and mere mortals anxiously await each autumn — and at long last, the wait is over. Wednesday is Halloween, the day dedicated toward creepy stories, age-old tales, and of course, mass consumption of candy and other various sweet treats.

While neighborhoods take to the streets as the sun sets on October, there's so much more than just dressing up in costumes around the St. Louis metropolitan area. Below, we've compiled a list of all known community events celebrating the Halloween cheer, from Creve Coeur to Wellston, and St. Peters to Glen Carbon.

And, before you ask, all of these are free to the public.

If you know of an event not seen below, feel free to email jhulsey@ksdk.com or send us a message on Facebook!

St. Louis City

What: Trick or Treat on Cherokee Street

When: 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: 2900 Cherokee Street

What: Fall Festival at O'Fallon Park

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: 799 East Taylor Avenue

What: Halloween Parade & Party at Lafayette Park

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: 2023 Lafayette Avenue

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

St. Louis County

What: Creve Coeur Neighborhood Watch Party

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Where: 300 North New Ballas Road

What: Trick or Treat at the Mall

When: 5 to 6 p.m.

Where: 80 West County Center, Des Peres

What: Trick or Treat at the Mall

When: 5 to 6 p.m.

Where: 18 South County Center Way, St. Louis

What: North St. Louis County Halloween Party

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: 2577 Redman Avenue, St. Louis

What: Halloween Happenings at Hazelwood Community Center

Get more news instantly.



Download the 5 On Your Side App for iOS or Android Download theApp

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: 1186 Teson Road, Hazelwood

What: Trunk-or-Treat at Normandy Police Department

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 7700 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis

Notes: RSVP to attend as a vehicle participant at (314) 385-3300 ext. 3167

What: Ferguson Trunk-or-Treat

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: 200 South Florissant Road, Ferguson

What: 4th Annual Children's Haunted House

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: 1414 Evergreen Avenue, St. Louis

What: Fall Festival at Hope Church

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: 4200 Brown Road, Berkeley

St. Charles County

What: Halloween Hoopla at Frontier Park

When: 3 to 6 p.m.

Where: 500 South Riverside Drive, St. Charles

What: Trick or Treat at the Mall

When: 5 to 6 p.m.

Where: 6010 Mid Rivers Mall Road, St. Peters

Illinois

What: Halloween Parade in Edwardsville

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: 145 West Street, Edwardsville

Notes: Parade will begin at the parking lot of Lincoln Middle School, then travel east on St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street, then north on North Main Street and disband at High Street.

© 2018 KSDK