ST. LOUIS — It's the night ghost, ghouls and mere mortals anxiously await each autumn — and at long last, the wait is over. Wednesday is Halloween, the day dedicated toward creepy stories, age-old tales, and of course, mass consumption of candy and other various sweet treats.
While neighborhoods take to the streets as the sun sets on October, there's so much more than just dressing up in costumes around the St. Louis metropolitan area. Below, we've compiled a list of all known community events celebrating the Halloween cheer, from Creve Coeur to Wellston, and St. Peters to Glen Carbon.
And, before you ask, all of these are free to the public.
If you know of an event not seen below, feel free to email jhulsey@ksdk.com or send us a message on Facebook!
St. Louis City
What: Trick or Treat on Cherokee Street
When: 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: 2900 Cherokee Street
What: Fall Festival at O'Fallon Park
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: 799 East Taylor Avenue
What: Halloween Parade & Party at Lafayette Park
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: 2023 Lafayette Avenue
St. Louis County
What: Creve Coeur Neighborhood Watch Party
When: 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: 300 North New Ballas Road
What: Trick or Treat at the Mall
When: 5 to 6 p.m.
Where: 80 West County Center, Des Peres
What: Trick or Treat at the Mall
When: 5 to 6 p.m.
Where: 18 South County Center Way, St. Louis
What: North St. Louis County Halloween Party
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: 2577 Redman Avenue, St. Louis
What: Halloween Happenings at Hazelwood Community Center
When: 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: 1186 Teson Road, Hazelwood
What: Trunk-or-Treat at Normandy Police Department
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 7700 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis
Notes: RSVP to attend as a vehicle participant at (314) 385-3300 ext. 3167
What: Ferguson Trunk-or-Treat
When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: 200 South Florissant Road, Ferguson
What: 4th Annual Children's Haunted House
When: 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: 1414 Evergreen Avenue, St. Louis
What: Fall Festival at Hope Church
When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: 4200 Brown Road, Berkeley
St. Charles County
What: Halloween Hoopla at Frontier Park
When: 3 to 6 p.m.
Where: 500 South Riverside Drive, St. Charles
What: Trick or Treat at the Mall
When: 5 to 6 p.m.
Where: 6010 Mid Rivers Mall Road, St. Peters
Illinois
What: Halloween Parade in Edwardsville
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: 145 West Street, Edwardsville
Notes: Parade will begin at the parking lot of Lincoln Middle School, then travel east on St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street, then north on North Main Street and disband at High Street.