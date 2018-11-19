COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Did you miss out on Aldi’s insanely popular wine Advent calendar? How about a treat for your dog instead?

A pet store in Collinsville is selling Advent calendars made specifically for dogs. Each day of December includes a tasty treat. The cookies are grain-free and made by SPORTMiX Pet Food and they’re some of the most popular treats sold at The General Store.

The Christmas morning treat promises something extra special for all the “good boys” and “good girls”—a 12-inch bully stick.

The General Store is selling the calendars for $20 each. All proceeds go to the Bi-State Pet Food Pantry which is hoping to provide all of its 254 cats and 355 dogs with a new collar, leash, bed and toy for Christmas.

Contact The General Store in Collinsville for more information.

