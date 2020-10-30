Need a laugh? Today in St. Louis anchors pull off 4 Halloween costume surprises

Monica Adams and Anthony Slaughter pulled off quite the surprise — or surprises — Friday, even shocking Rene and Allie, who had no idea what was going to happen

ST. LOUIS — You never know what can happen on live TV, especially when it’s the Friday before Halloween.

Today in St. Louis meteorologist Anthony Slaughter and anchor Monica Adams kept viewers – and their fellow anchors – on their toes all morning long with not one, not two, not three but four costume changes throughout the newscast.

The pair even surprised TISL anchors Rene Knott and Allie Corey, who had no idea the Halloween fun was going to happen. And they kept getting surprised all morning, leading to some pretty hilarious moments.

You can watch a full recap of all of the Halloween costumes in the video below.

The morning newscast started off normal, and then in the 5 o’clock hour, Monica and Anthony "disappeared." Instead, Catwoman was on the prowl and leaped in to give a purrfect traffic report, while Clark Kent swooped in to save the day and deliver the forecast.

“We’ll find that Slaughter kid, whoever you’re talking about in a bit, but I have some weather to do. Let me grab my pen and pad and we’re off!" exclaimed "Clark Kent."

By the way, he didn’t find any signs of evil on the U.S. map while checking out the weather.

Watch the Catwoman and Clark Kent segment in the video below:

Alas, Catwoman and Clark just weren’t good enough for the job.

“This calls for a spartan!” Monica said, debuting costume No. 2. “I’m a warrior princess. We can take care of you St. Louis. I have my shield and I have my sword ready.”

She was joined by Anthony who also debuted a spartan costume, complete with a face mask.

“We’re going to find Anthony and Monica because we’re going to have to get them back for Monday,” the “warrior princess” said.

Watch the spartan segment in the video below:

But their mission was too big for this galaxy. They needed the help of space travelers from far, far away.

“Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope,” pleaded "Princess Leia." "Oh yes, help me on the roadways. Those are just stalls. Very easy," the costumed Monica said pointing her blaster at the traffic map.

The themed costumed continued with a Stormtrooper invading the set. Anthony tried to deliver the forecast but the mask with its small eye holes got to be too much at one point.

Watch the "Star Wars" costume segment in the video below:

The fun didn’t end there. “Who do we have now?” asked Rene as a “greaser” strutted into the studio. “Greased lightnin’ baby!” Anthony said, dressed as main character Danny Zuko.

The traffic report brought out Sandy and a serenade. The two sang the title song from the movie together.

Watch the "Grease" segment in the video below:

In between stories and commercial breaks, Anthony and Monica changed into four different themed costumes to bring a smile and some laughs on a Friday morning.