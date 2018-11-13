If you're one of the people who is still holding out, maybe this is the year you get a real tree. But before you go, we wanted to make sure you're a pro when strolling through the tree farm.

Having a big farm was always a dream for Joe and Jennifer Eise.

"This farm is 18 acres and in total, we have about 8 thousand trees on the property," said Joe Eise.

A picturesque farm where they could bring joy to families during the holidays.

Eise says it takes about 6 to 7 years for a tree to be ready to be cut. They've been growing Christmas trees at their farm in Wright City for almost 20 years.

"People really do get into the Christmas spirit and they get into it really quickly," smiled Joe Eise.

The one thing the Eise’s see happen every year are lost gloves. They’re tucked into a tree to mark a favorite, that becomes forgotten.

Eise laughed, "many times I find that glove in the Spring. We have a whole stack of one gloves in the gift shop."

So, to make sure you keep both of your gloves this Christmas, here's how to pick the perfect tree.

Make sure you know the height you need for the space you have.

Joe said, "People take that 8-ft tree home and realize they have an 8-foot ceiling, they have a tree topper, a tree stand, all that adds to the height."

If there's snow on the branches, knock it off to see how the tree perks up and fills out.

Eise says some people like the skinny trees, others prefer big and fat. Really what it comes down to, is what you decide is perfect.

"It's kind of in the eye of the beholder," said Joe.

"The one that brings you joy and happiness, that’s the perfect tree," smiled his wife Jennifer.

Christmas Traditions opens to the public the day after thanksgiving. You can find more info here.

