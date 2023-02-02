The most popular Valentine's Day candy in Missouri, Illinois might surprise you

CandyStore.com shared state-by-state rankings of everyone's favorite Valentine's candies.

ST. LOUIS — People are showing their love this Valentine's Day with gifts, according to the National Retail Federation, whose survey showed Americans plan to spend $25.9 billion this Feb. 14, up from $23.9 billion in 2022.

When it comes to Valentine's gifts, candy proves to be the most popular, followed by cards and flowers, according to the NRF. But what candy is most likely to be a hit with your loved ones?

CandyStore.com, using data from industry partners and 15 years of selling bulk online candy, shared its list of the top Valentine's Day candy by state in 2023, and Missouri and Illinois' top choice turned out to be the same.

Here are the top Valentine's Day candies in Missouri:

Conversation hearts. Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate. Hershey's Kisses.

Here are the top-ranking Valentine's candies for Illinois:

Conversation hearts. Chocolate roses. M&Ms.

Use the interactive map below to see what holiday candies are most popular across all 50 states.