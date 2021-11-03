$25 tickets for 25 hours to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Enterprise Center

Starting Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. through Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. you can purchase tickets at the special rate. The rock group is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its album "Christmas Eve and Other Stories". The album is 3-times platinum and "launched the group to superstardom and spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday concert tradition," according to a news release announcing the special offer.