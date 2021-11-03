$25 tickets for 25 hours to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is offering a special deal for fans and it starts Thursday. Tickets will be $25 for 25 hours.
Starting Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. through Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. you can purchase tickets at the special rate. The rock group is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its album "Christmas Eve and Other Stories". The album is 3-times platinum and "launched the group to superstardom and spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday concert tradition," according to a news release announcing the special offer.
The band has played to more than 17 million fans nationwide.
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform at Enterprise Center on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com. Non-sale ticket prices start at $46.50.
