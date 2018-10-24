Trick or treat with St. Louis County police.

Officers at several precincts throughout the county will host Halloween Safety Centers. In some areas, officers will be hosting truck or treats at the precincts. In other areas, officers will hand out candy while on patrol. A couple precincts also are hosting events in the days ahead of Halloween.

Here’s the full list of event times and locations:

North County Precinct

Rec Plex, 2577 Redman Avenue, 6-8 p.m.

Central County Precinct

1333 Ashby Road, 5-7 p.m.

Hanley Hills, 5-7 p.m.

Passing out candy while on patrol, 5-8 p.m.

Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m. truck or treat at Parkway North HS

Affton Southwest Precinct

9928 Gravois Road, 5:30-6 p.m.

South County Precinct

323 Sappington Barracks Road, 5-9 p.m.

South County Mall, 5-6 p.m.

City of Fenton

Officers on patrol

City of Jennings

Gary Gore Community Center, 2545 Dorwood Drive, 5-7 p.m.

West County Precinct

232 Vance Road, 6-8 p.m.

Trunk or treat, City of Winchester at Reber Park, 6-8 p.m.

Valley Park Substation, 320 Benton Street, 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m. Truck or treat at 232 Vance Road

City of Wildwood

