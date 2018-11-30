ST. LOUIS — If you want to bask in the glow of your meticulous holiday light display, this might be the weekend to get it set up. But before you grab the ladder and extension cords, here are some tips from the professionals:

Time it out. Jay Everitt works with Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions, where they offer professional light-hanging services during the winter months. He says his team knows to go out during the afternoon hours when it's well-lit and when the sun's had a chance to melt any ice or clear moisture that could make surfaces slippery.

Dress the part. Everitt recommends shoes with good traction and some kind of mechanism that can help tether you to the roof.

Buddy up. If you're up on the roof, he says it's important to have a spotter on the ground looking out for you.

Check the cords and wires of the lights themselves. The Electrical Safety Foundation recommends not putting them through doors or windows where wrapping might get damaged. Make sure plugs aren't sitting in standing water and everything you're using is labeled for outdoor use.

Don't overload outlets or use too many extension cords. The lights themselves aren't major fire hazards, but the plugs and cords can be.

